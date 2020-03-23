Ten prisoners remain at large in Samoa

4:45 pm GMT+12, 23/03/2020, Samoa

A total of 10 prisoners remain at large warns Samoa Police after a mass prison break on Monday night.



Twenty-nine prisoners escaped from Tanumalala Prison after they attacked the guards, ransacked the offices and broke free.



As of 8.00 am on Tuesday morning two prisoners were arrested and three turn themselves in to the authorities.



Wanted prisoners at large include: Isaia Liuafi; Misi Ioasa; Sofi Uale; Simanua Manuele; Visesio Aso; Pauna Kalolo; Mathew Solo; Francis Heather; Silao Faaleleiga; and Daniel Vailopa.



Doctors and nurses were called to return to work to deal with injuries from the incident on Monday night at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital.



Among the injured were Prison Guards; one of them is listed in a critical condition.



According to a female Prison Guard, Tafili Matautia, she said that the attack and the break out were initiated by three male prisoners.



Matautia told of the horror she saw when one of her colleagues was struck on the head, beaten quite badly by one of the prisoners.



The Samoa Police Service has urged members of the public that the prisoners are considered dangerous and refrain from approaching them.



“We advise the public especially those living in Aleisa, Tanumalala, Leulumoega areas close to Tanumalala prison to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities around your area,” warned Police.



Police have urged the public to contact any police station near them for any sightings or information relating to these prisoners.



SOURCE: SAMOA OBSERVER/PACNEWS

News feature