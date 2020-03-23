Ten prisoners remain at large in Samoa

- News : Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown [24/03/2020 - Fiji]
- News : Disregarding the law could lead to extension of restriction: Fiji PM [23/03/2020 - Fiji]
- News : The COVID-19 pandemic is 'accelerating', WHO warns as global death toll passes 15,000 [23/03/2020 - Switzerland]
- News : Koya awarded vacant Fiji parliamentary seat [23/03/2020 - Fiji]
- Business News : ADB COVID-19 US$6.5 billion assistance including the Pacific [23/03/2020 - Philippines]
- Business News : Supplementary Nadi-Apia return flight: Fiji Airways [23/03/2020 - Fiji]
- News Feature : In the Pacific, urgent action is the key to addressing COVID-19 [23/03/2020 - Philippines]
- News : Coronavirus: Risk of devastation if vulnerable Pacific nations can't control spread [23/03/2020 - New Zealand]
- News : French Polynesian Covid-19 cases climb to 23 [23/03/2020 - French Polynesia]
- News : Worried expat workers told: ‘We’re in this together’ : Cook Islands Immigration [23/03/2020 - Cook Islands]
- News : Vanuatu official election results to be announced next week [23/03/2020 - Vanuatu]
- Sports News : 'Prepare as well as you can': Mitchell to Pacific Olympic hopefuls [23/03/2020 - Fiji]
- Sponsored : Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC)
A total of 10 prisoners remain at large warns Samoa Police after a mass prison break on Monday night.
Twenty-nine prisoners escaped from Tanumalala Prison after they attacked the guards, ransacked the offices and broke free.
As of 8.00 am on Tuesday morning two prisoners were arrested and three turn themselves in to the authorities.
Wanted prisoners at large include: Isaia Liuafi; Misi Ioasa; Sofi Uale; Simanua Manuele; Visesio Aso; Pauna Kalolo; Mathew Solo; Francis Heather; Silao Faaleleiga; and Daniel Vailopa.
Doctors and nurses were called to return to work to deal with injuries from the incident on Monday night at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital.
Among the injured were Prison Guards; one of them is listed in a critical condition.
According to a female Prison Guard, Tafili Matautia, she said that the attack and the break out were initiated by three male prisoners.
Matautia told of the horror she saw when one of her colleagues was struck on the head, beaten quite badly by one of the prisoners.
The Samoa Police Service has urged members of the public that the prisoners are considered dangerous and refrain from approaching them.
“We advise the public especially those living in Aleisa, Tanumalala, Leulumoega areas close to Tanumalala prison to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities around your area,” warned Police.
Police have urged the public to contact any police station near them for any sightings or information relating to these prisoners.
SOURCE: SAMOA OBSERVER/PACNEWS
